I thank Singapore Island Cruise and Ferry Services for a wonderful trip to Kusu Island on Monday.

I thank the captain and crew of SP 1450 for the smooth journey, good and friendly service, and a clean air-conditioned cabin experience.

I am grateful that the crew shared lettuce with my children to feed the tortoises with.

I also thank the captain for sharing information about the tortoises at the sanctuary.

Michael Tan K.M.