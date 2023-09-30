Forum: Fence at East Coast food centre installed for public safety

We thank the writer for his feedback in the letter, “Remove fence at East Coast food centre” (Sept 27).

The National Parks Board installed the fence between East Coast Lagoon Food Village and our park connector in 2021 for public safety.

The fence helps to divert pedestrian traffic to designated crossing points across the park connector, thereby minimising the risk of collisions between park visitors and patrons of the hawker centre, and cyclists and other users of the park connector.

The safety of park visitors is our key concern. After the fence was installed, we have observed that both pedestrian and cyclist traffic is more regulated, and the risk of conflict between park visitors is reduced.

We encourage all visitors of our parks and park connectors to be considerate and practise good park etiquette, such as looking out for other park visitors. This will help to ensure a pleasant park experience for everyone.

Chia Seng Jiang

Group Director, Parks

National Parks Board