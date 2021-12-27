Forum: Feeling the pinch from rising prices of everyday food items

I am very concerned with the data released recently showing escalating food inflation.

Overall and core inflation continued to climb last month, after both benchmarks hit their highest in several years the previous month (Inflation in S'pore continues to rise, surpasses Oct highs, Dec 24).

According to Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, food in Singapore is expected to become more expensive in the coming months as energy prices increase amid higher prices for global food commodities, supply chain bottlenecks and labour shortages (Food prices set to rise amid energy and supply constraints, Nov 4).

A trip to the supermarket for grocery shopping or to the coffee shop for a meal would show that the actual effect of food inflation might be worse than what it seems from the data.

I frequent a wonton noodle shop in my neighbourhood. The price has gone up by 50 cents, almost 15 per cent. But the portions of noodles and ingredients are much reduced.

The price of a container of cookies sold at a local retailer has risen from $5.50 to $7.90, a hefty 44 per cent increase.

The price of my favourite soya bean milk remains the same. But the cup size has become smaller - by about 25 per cent.

These are only some examples of the many common food items that have seen price increases or quantity reduction of more than 10 per cent.

To stretch their dollar value, consumers have to move to more affordable options.

The Government has said the goods and services tax (GST) hike would take place between next year and 2025, and sooner rather than later. And at least one analyst posits that the hike could come as early as the second half of next year.

I fear that food prices may be raised again, judging from past instances when proprietors used an increase in GST to justify a hike in prices.

Any additional increase would cause many consumers to have to source cheaper alternatives to fill their stomachs.

I dread to see the day when I have to pay $10 for a bowl of noodles that would not be filling even for a child.

Foo Sing Kheng