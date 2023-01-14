Forum: Feeder clubs an option that Unleash The Roar! can explore with partners

We refer to Mr Ivan Goh’s letter, “Set up La Liga feeder club in SPL for younger players to get more exposure” (Dec 31), and thank him for sharing our passion to progress Singapore football.

Unleash The Roar! is a national project to inspire and unite Singaporeans through sport by developing football excellence, creating more opportunities for young Singaporeans to develop their talents, and bringing Singaporeans together to cheer on our Lions.

It is a long-term project to build the foundations for sustained football success, in particular youth development, and boost our national team’s football performance.

One of our key strategies is to find reputable partners worldwide, and establish strong collaborations that will provide opportunities for our players and coaches to experience and soar to higher levels of football.

We thank Mr Goh for his suggestion on feeder clubs as an option that Unleash The Roar! can explore with our partners.

Through our partnership with La Liga, we organised a month-long training trip to ESC LaLiga in November 2022.

We have also appointed La Liga head coaches and a fitness coach from Spain who, together with our team of local coaches, helm the School Football Academy programme. These coaches have already started their work with our young people.

Mr Goh’s suggestion is useful for us to consider, and we will work with the Football Association of Singapore to evaluate future opportunities.

Rejuvenating Singapore football takes time. We started in 2022 by first working on the building blocks of youth development. With the support of our partners and the football community, we will be able to achieve more together for Singapore’s football aspirations.

We want Singaporeans to enjoy the sport together, and we welcome suggestions and hope Singaporeans can continue to rally together as we work to uplift Singapore football.

Ray Zhang

Division Head

Unleash The Roar!