Forum: Feeder bus fares should follow distance-based charges

Public transport fares went up by a few cents per trip over the past weekend (More to get vouchers as transport fare hike kicks in, Dec 27).

That it happened without much fuss suggests that many commuters have calmly understood the extraordinary cost pressures transport operators are facing - significant spikes in fuel prices, swings in ridership numbers due to on-off work-from-home measures and lack of foreign visitors, and higher operating costs from the opening of new train lines.

Personally, I am thankful my train fare every weekday morning remains largely affordable, after factoring in transfer and early-hour commute rebates.

However, why is it that fees for feeder bus services do not follow distance-based charges?

Feeder buses generally provide intra-town services for residents to locations such as the nearby train station or hawker centre, and to be paying 95 cents per trip for a brief journey of a few bus stops baffles me.

These fares ought to be lowered to enhance people mobility and encourage higher public transport utilisation. This is especially beneficial for a rapidly ageing population and provides more protection for lower-income groups.

Tang Kum Cheong