Forum: Feedback on subsidised training courses needs looking into

The Government has rightly identified lifelong learning as a key pillar in Singapore's transformation and transition to the future economy.

It has also provided generous financial sponsorship (such as covering a large part of course fees) and incentives (such as allowances) for Singaporeans to upskill themselves to be relevant in the new economy.

As a result, many training providers have offered their training courses as part of SkillsFuture programmes, with fees ranging from less than $100 to tens of thousands of dollars.

The training providers usually conduct a participant survey at the end of their courses.

Given the substantial resources the Government puts into driving this initiative, I would like to know whether the relevant government agencies do their own surveys or audits with course participants to gather feedback.

If that is not the case, do they rely on the training providers to submit their own course feedback reports?

I am fortunate to be taking part in a programme that has a five-figure course fee.

During the programme, I gave a suggestion to improve the course design. The training provider indirectly responded to my feedback, saying the course design was approved by the relevant government agency, and it could not do anything about it.

I then wrote directly to the agency explaining my experience, but I did not receive any response.

Instead, the training provider engaged me again on my feedback, apparently aware of the feedback I had given to the government agency earlier.

I am surprised at the way that particular government agency handled my feedback, seemingly breaching the implicit confidential nature of such feedback.

I hope these government agencies fully understand their financial responsibilities in managing this important initiative and the substantial resources the Government has put in to help Singapore and Singaporeans.

Luo Siao Ping