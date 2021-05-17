Forum: Fear should not translate into hatred towards certain race

My husband and I came to Singapore as newly-weds 22 years ago, and promptly fell in love with the place and the people.

When we were offered citizenship a few years later, we gladly accepted since, by then, every time we landed at Changi Airport, it truly felt like we were home.

We have never once felt like outsiders in our neighbourhood. Lately, neighbours have been checking in with us to ask if our relatives in India are doing all right amid its pandemic situation.

Hence, the recent racist attacks (verbal and physical) on people of Indian origin and the multitude of hurtful comments hurled against them online are very distressing.

Singapore is one of the very few countries that have controlled the virus spread effectively and with customary efficiency.

Singaporeans are living through unprecedented times, and the fear of being infected by the virus is real.

But the fear should not manifest itself as hatred towards a certain segment of the community or be based on the perceived country of origin.

It is not a blame game - Singaporeans are in this fight together - and taking a polarised view of the issue will only add to the tension and not alleviate it.

Singapore was one of the first countries to rush to India's aid when the crisis broke, and a majority of Singaporeans have been kind and full of concern about what India and Indians are going through.

I appeal to the few who are allowing their emotions to cloud their rational thinking.

For many expats and new citizens of Indian origin, Covid-19 fatalities in India are not just statistics, but personal losses - the wounds are still raw and the end is not in sight.

What is needed is for more people to show kindness, understanding and empathy - this doesn't cost anything, but will be priceless for the ones receiving them.

Anupama Kannan