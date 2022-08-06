Forum: F&B outlets that avoid displaying GST-inclusive prices can be fined

We refer to Dr Lau Geok Theng's letter regarding price display requirements for the food and beverage (F&B) sector (Always include GST in displayed prices at F&B outlets, Aug 2).

GST-registered businesses are required to show GST-inclusive prices on all price displays to the public.

However, exceptions have been given to F&B and hotel establishments that impose service charge to ease their operations. Otherwise, they may have to display separate price lists for dine-in and takeaway items, or to recompute prices whenever the establishment reduces or waives the service charge.

Such establishments must display a prominent statement to inform customers that

prices shown are subject to goods and services tax and service charge.

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore will not give exception to F&B establishments that levy a nominal service charge without genuine business reasons other than to avoid displaying GST-inclusive prices. Those who do not comply with the price display requirement could be fined.

Kelly Wee

Director (Corporate Communications)

Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore