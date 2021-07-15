Forum: Faulty fire alarms going off in the early hours

While the need to work from home has been trying for everyone in Singapore, it is perhaps more so for some residents in Punggol West.

The issue? Rogue fire alarms going off in the early hours of the morning.

Unable to tolerate the noise further, I wrote to my MP on June 4 regarding a fire alarm that went off at about 4.10am that morning. The town council replied to confirm it was due to faulty heat detectors.

On June 21, a fire alarm went off again, at about 4.40am. During both incidents, the alarms rang for at least 10 minutes, so only the really well-trained would have been able to sleep through it or go back to sleep after being awakened. The June 21 incident was traced to faulty sub alarm panel components.

On Saturday, an alarm went off just after 7am. It rang for about an hour.

Residents are quickly being trained to be a community of early risers. Maybe that is the silver lining to this!

Grace Tan Mui Gek