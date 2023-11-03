Forum: Faulty fare card reader rectified

We refer to Mr Raju M. Iyer’s letter “Overcharged on bus fares due to card errors” (Oct 19).

The Land Transport Authority has investigated the matter. The error occurred due to a faulty fare card reader on the bus Mr Raju was travelling on. This has been rectified.

Checks were also carried out with TransitLink to ensure all of Mr Raju’s claims have been duly processed. We would like to extend our sincere apologies to Mr Raju.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority