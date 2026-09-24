Forum: Fast-tracking learning in university could have a hidden cost

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I refer to the article by Terence Ho (Will AI help you earn a degree in 2 years and PhD in double-quick time?, Sept 15). There are some areas that need to be considered more carefully.

First, the loss of campus life experiences. A regular four-year timeframe to get a degree is a good incubation period for young adults. Shortening that would mean cutting short life experiences like networking, independent living, conflict navigation and, more importantly, understanding, accepting and internalising failures.

Second, reducing students’ room for reflection with accelerated study can impact their ability to think critically and problem-solve. A deeper understanding of a topic from different perspectives is possible only when students give some time to soak and reflect on it.

Over-relying on artificial intelligence could also risk students lacking the resilience to struggle through complex, unstructured problems independently, or by discussing them with teachers or fellow students.

Shortening a degree to two or three years may work well for technical, skill-focused disciplines like software engineering, accounting or data analysis, where expertise can be objectively measured with defined metrics. This may not be the case in fields more dependent on deep critical inquiry, ethics, leadership and emotional intelligence. The extra time spent in a campus environment provides value that technology cannot shrink.

One possibility is a hybrid approach with two -year regular foundational tracks paired with an optional advancement period of one or two years. The first two years could allow students time, stability and maturity to assess their own confidence and aspirations, before making an informed decision on whether to proceed further.

While we need to harness the benefits of AI, we should also be prudent in applying them in sensitive domains like learning.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar