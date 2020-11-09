Forum: Family businesses: Succession must not be left to chance

The crux of the succession planning puzzle is the founding members' reluctance to cede control to the next generation successors, and the former's distrust of the successors' ability to take over the family business (The struggle between success and succession, Nov 5).

Closer to home, a 2018 survey found that less than a tenth of Singapore's family businesses have in place robust succession plans (S'pore family businesses fall short on succession planning: Poll, Nov 15, 2018).

The use of private annuity vehicles could permit the founding members to gradually cede control by transferring shares in the family business to the successors in tranches, in return for the consideration of a regular income stream from the family business over the lifetime of the founding members.

This permits a calibrated handover of the family business to the successors as they gradually acquire the experience, skills, and social and intellectual capital needed to run the family business, while simultaneously looking after the retirement planning needs of the founding members.

To facilitate lengthy handovers, third-party partners could be engaged in the interim to manage the family business.

These third-party partners could be incentivised to grow the family business through the use of deferred compensation plans such as share appreciation rights and other phantom equity plans, whereby the payoff is tied to the family business' long-term financial performance while simultaneously preserving control of the family business within the family.

Robust succession planning for family businesses involves multi-factorial considerations ranging from financial ones to managing behavioural issues, and can be stressful.

Some of these issues can be deeply personal and so need to be communicated properly and handled sensitively to avoid dysfunction and conflict from hurting what is an otherwise robust family business with healthy cash flows.

Given that family businesses are a major ballast of the Singapore economy, it definitely behoves all stakeholders and subject matter experts to engage and collaborate more closely with Singapore's family businesses to ensure that family business succession planning is robust and not merely left to the vagaries of chance.

Woon Wee Min