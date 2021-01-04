Forum: Families should examine need to employ maid

I refer to the recent report on the changes to the fees that prospective employers of foreign domestic workers (FDWs) have to pay (Indonesia's new placement fee plan to protect migrant workers, Dec 27, 2020).

Many families depend on FDWs for their household chores, but I have also increasingly come across many families who have decided not to employ one.

It is perhaps time for us to examine the need for having an FDW at home.

An FDW may be needed to help the elderly with their needs, but besides that, there is really no reason to employ an FDW.

There are infant care and childcare facilities for young children who need tending to.

More launderettes are springing up in newer estates, cooked meals are easily available at coffee shops and hawker centres, and meals can also be delivered.

Furthermore, part-time cleaning services are also now more common.

Perhaps we should start a national conversation on this subject so that more families can make better informed decisions on their need for an FDW.

Bernard C.G. Law