Forum: Families should better prepare to make home more elderly friendly

The proportion of citizens aged 65 years and above in Singapore is rising rapidly, and the country is expected to face many challenges in healthcare services and accessibility in the built environment.

The Government has been working very hard to make improvements such as making new HDB flats more accessible for the elderly. But families should also take the initiative to prepare a better home environment for elderly family members.

In general, seniors can be independent and have good mobility as long as good health is maintained. However, some conditions such as stroke and arthritis may develop very suddenly, or a fall or fracture can happen, and cause a rapid deterioration in mobility. Some basic actions such as climbing stairs and bathing can become highly challenging.

Based on my experience as a physiotherapist who offers home care services, I believe the public should be made aware of the following points regarding home accessibility.

In many older condominiums and HDB flats, there are three steps in front of the main entrance. A standard wheelchair can be tilted to overcome one step, but not more. Adding a mobile ramp may overcome this problem but only if there is adequate space between the corridor and the steps.

Many older condominiums and flats also have a kerb in front of the bathroom. The kerb makes it difficult for a senior using a commode chair to move in and out of the bathroom, and increases the chance of a fall for seniors with weak legs.

Other bathroom features such as a narrow door and a lack of handholds may not be noticeable when people have good mobility. However, these factors will substantially restrict the movements of those who are less mobile.

Experts in accessibility and healthcare professionals such as occupational therapists should have a bigger role in public education and housing planning in Singapore.

Families also need to be more aware of the importance of making their homes accessible, and be better prepared should the need arise in the future.

Christopher Lo Chi Ngai