Forum: False declarations of travel history are criminal offences

We thank Mr Ng Kok Thye for his letter, "How does Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme ensure that people have stayed only in Germany?" (Aug 26).

Mr Ng had asked how the authorities would ensure that a traveller on the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to Germany had only spent the last 21 days in either Singapore or Germany.

We note that Germany and the European Union as a whole have made good progress in living with Covid-19 and keeping the pandemic under control, through vaccination and vaccination-differentiated measures.

All travellers to Singapore are required to declare their travel history via the electronic Health Declaration Card. This declaration is not unique to the VTL, and has already been in place since March last year.

False declarations of travel history are criminal offences under Singapore law, and may be punishable upon conviction by a fine and/or imprisonment.

Visitors from Germany travelling under the VTL will also be required to present proof of their vaccination in Germany.

Travellers need to adhere strictly to the public health safeguards of the VTL, which protect both individual and public health. This will allow us to gradually reopen our borders safely.

We also urge all travellers to exercise personal responsibility such as wearing of masks and practising personal hygiene when they are overseas.

