Forum: False claims on Covid-19 vaccination are irresponsible

It is good that the Ministry of Health (MOH) promptly debunked false claims that one person suffered a stroke and another person died due to Covid-19 vaccination (Claims over jabs: Opposition politician, news site issued Pofma correction orders, April 16).

I cannot understand why people would indulge in making unsubstantiated and baseless claims about vaccine-related adverse reactions.

Such irresponsible acts can create fear and scepticism in the minds of those who are not yet vaccinated.

I applaud MOH for stating clearly the facts related to the two cases.

Many members of my senior support group and I have been vaccinated, and we strongly believe the vaccine protects us and our loved ones from the virus.

Although most of us have experienced short-term mild side effects such as chills, headaches and soreness at the injection area, we feel a great sense of security and safety.

There are still a handful of my peers who have not been vaccinated, and I hope that the unfounded claims about vaccine-related reactions will not discourage them from having their jabs.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng