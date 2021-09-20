Forum: FairPrice supermarkets observe strict cleaning regime

  • Published
    1 hour ago

We thank Mr J.P. Singam for his compliments and suggestion (Make sure supermarket trolleys are sanitised, Sept 10).

FairPrice practises stringent precautionary measures to provide a safe and clean shopping environment for customers and staff.

This includes strict cleaning regimes especially for high-touch surfaces such as railings, trolleys, baskets and checkout counters.

The safety and well-being of all customers and staff will always remain our priority.

Jonas Kor

Director

Corporate Communications

FairPrice Group

