Forum: FairPrice setting good example of promoting local products

FairPrice's annual Made In Singapore fair will certainly give a fillip to home-grown businesses (Local producers take spotlight at FairPrice fair, Oct 29).

Singaporeans are becoming more aware and supportive of locally made products, which are fresher and provide value for money. They also know there are stringent checks by the Singapore Food Agency to ensure food safety is not compromised.

Gone are the days when Singaporeans used to think that foreign and imported goods were better than local goods, be they biscuits, coffee or vegetables.

Local businesses now find it easier to promote their brands.

FairPrice is playing a pivotal role in the promotion of local products by holding the Made In Singapore fair every year. It would help greatly if other major supermarkets also attach greater importance to promoting Singapore brands.

Besides helping local producers to scale up, we have a shared responsibility to ensure that we have an edge over competitors in the region.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng