Forum: FairPrice looking to address concerns over switch from Kopitiam card to app

We thank Youth Forum writer Lui Shing Cher for her feedback on the transition from physical Kopitiam cards to the FairPrice Group app (Don’t forget students in switching from Kopitiam card to app, Feb 27).

We recognise her concerns, and will be looking to see how best we can address them. Such suggestions help us to enhance our services, as we strive to serve our customers and the community better.

Students above 16 can apply for a debit card, which they may then link to the FairPrice Group app. They can then enjoy the 10 per cent discount when paying for meals with the app.

The initiative to transition from physical cards to the app is part of an ongoing whole-of-nation drive to digitalise. This requires a concerted effort from the entire community. While we recognise that change is never easy, we are doing all we can to make the transition from physical Kopitiam cards to the FairPrice Group app as smooth as possible. This is why we are deploying 80 digital buddies on-site across 15 high-traffic outlets to facilitate the transition.

Besides using the card for payment, and benefiting from discounts and redemption of Linkpoints, users can also skip the queue and place an order from the comfort of their seats with the app. Diners can also use the app to browse, order and pay for their food from multiple stores. Ultimately, the app will also be able to provide personalised offers relevant to customers’ needs.

Customers with queries can contact FairPrice through its customer service hotline on 6380-5858 or via fairprice.com.sg/help/feedback-general

Hoo Hoe Keat

General Manager, Kopitiam

FairPrice Group