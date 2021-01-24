Forum: FairPrice cafe prices seem too high for most customers

Recently, I went to the newly opened FairPrice Xtra supermarket at Parkway Parade.

There is a cafe inside the supermarket, and a piece of cake there can cost between $5.90 and $6.90.

Even a simple doughnut can cost $2.50, as compared to a popular curry puff being sold in the same shopping centre for $1.80.

There are many elderly customers at the supermarket who may need to take a break but who may not be able to afford the prices at this cafe.

FairPrice should set the trend and have hawker stalls instead at its supermarket cafe.

It should also not overlook its original mission to serve the working class and the fact that the majority of its customers are working-class people.

Harry Ong Heng Poh