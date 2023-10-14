Forum: Fair to seek equal justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike

The British, French, German, Italian and United States governments have issued a joint statement recognising the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and supporting equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike (Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel strikes civilians, Oct 10).

I think this is a fair and balanced statement.

I am sure most peace-loving countries share the sentiment that all parties involved in this conflict should be guaranteed equal opportunities for their survival as a people and as a country to have real peace.

Any unreasonable act to take advantage of each other’s weaknesses would amount to provocation and lead to open conflict.

Therefore, it is unwise to be short-sighted and take unnecessary risks by taking action that the world considers an act of terrorism.

It only encourages your opponent to retaliate and expose your weaknesses.

Singapore has called for an immediate end to the violence and urges all sides to do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians.

Their leaders are being called upon to act responsibly to stop further bloodshed.

Any further use of force would lead to more hardship for their citizens, whose safety should be the paramount consideration.

Harry Ong Heng Poh