Forum: Failed lantern festival a disappointment that could have been avoided

I was disappointed to know that the lantern festival at Sentosa, which many of my friends were looking forward to, ended up being an unpleasant experience (No lift-off for Sentosa lantern festival after organiser fails to get licences, safety approvals, Feb 22).

Many people paid a $50 entry fee hoping to float their lanterns into the sky. Much to their disappointment, however, the only things lit on Feb 21 were tiny LED lights.

Their disappointment made me wonder how poor the management must have been to rob attendees of what could have been a magical experience.

Companies here are known for hosting large and well-organised events, but this was substandard.

I hope that in future, companies ensure all safety measures are checked and approvals received before advertising their event, so that those attending are not let down.

Fiya George, 16

Secondary 4