Forum: Factors to note when comparing prices for better buying decisions

With inflation remaining high, consumers are using tools such as price comparison app Price Kaki to help them make better buying decisions (RedMart latest to join consumer watchdog's price comparison app, April 22).

The Sunday Times also published a table comparing the prices of supermarket house brand staples (House brands finding favour, May 1).

It is important that consumers consider the following factors when comparing the prices of products:

• Country of origin. For example, eggs from Singapore and eggs from a foreign country may differ in terms of freshness.

• Type of product. For example, rice comes in many varieties such as calrose, jasmine and basmati. They have different tastes and price points.

• Pack size. Smaller packs usually cost more per unit than bigger packs.

• Product weight. Since different companies may sell the same product in different weights, it is important to compare them using a standardised measurement such as price per 100g.

This measurement is also important because producers may reduce the weights of their products in order to keep to a similar price point or reduce the rate of price increase.

Kok Kah Wei