Forum: Face-to-face interaction is key to maintaining harmony

In his National Day message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said racial and religious harmony was "the fruit of mutual understanding and compromise by all parties".

This "fruit" is perhaps cultivated through the process of relationship-building - where part of the process entails quality face-to-face interactions with our neighbours.

While it is inevitable that physical interaction is minimised during the pandemic, we must be astutely aware that virtual platforms should be utilised only to enhance some aspects of communication.

We are social beings. The human touch and physical presence are important, if not essential, parts of daily living.

I worry that in-person social interaction may evolve to become a less-valued and subsequently, less-prioritised practice.

Indeed, recent studies have indicated that the excessive use of technologies has warped the definition of authentic connections in Generation Z users - suggesting that values can shift across generations.

Our desires for convenience and expression of self-worth may cloud our attitudes towards the importance of face-to-face social interaction.

These desires are instantly satisfied by the functionality of certain applications such as video conferencing apps (the convenience of scheduling back-to-back virtual meetings), food delivery apps (the ability to satisfy hunger with a few taps and swipes on the screen) and social media sites (the ability to project one's best image using filters).

However, our engagement and possible preoccupation with these virtual platforms may do more harm than good.

Indeed, according to a 2015 paper published in The Journal of Individual Psychology, the difficulty of Generation Z in "fulfilling the tasks of love, work, and friendship" may be a consequence of excessive exposure to interactive technologies.

While we continue to rely on information and communications technology to achieve our tasks, we must remind ourselves that the time for physical interaction, both at work and at play, should continue to be valued.

Adopting such an attitude should subsequently prompt us to set aside both time and effort for quality interactions.

Ultimately, safeguarding our time for physical interaction will essentially improve the quality of our relationships and possibly reduce the occurrence of another backlash against race or religious issues as a result of inconsiderate social media comments conveniently made from home.

Warrick Tan Li Quan