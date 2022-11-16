Forum: Face-to-face connection needed to dispel loneliness

Much has been written about the way that spending so much time online is making us feel (Harder to find meaning as social media takes over lives, Nov 12). People are vanishing into the electronic world.

At a time when we are more connected digitally than ever before, rates of social isolation are rising. Sadly, many of us lack close ties. People nod to one another and close their doors. The “work and spend” mentality that characterises life today alienates people from what really matters.

Our sense of home no longer meets our need for a sense of belonging. We eat together as families far less, we watch TV together as families far less, and we go on vacation together far less.

With the fast pace of today’s world, it can be easy to ignore our deep and innate need for relationships and community. Just being with other people does not make us automatically feel a sense of belonging. We all know that it’s quite possible to be lonely in a crowd.

The sense of loneliness that many of us feel doesn’t have much to do with how many people we speak to every day or the physical absence of other people. It’s the sense that we are not sharing anything real any more with anyone.

The kind of connection we actually need is face to face, where we are able to see, touch, and hear one another, and also discover the value of small moments of intimacy. We are social creatures. A connection that is mediated by a screen is one that’s probably not really there.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee