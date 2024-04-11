Forum: Extra measures in place to ensure student athletes’ well-being amid hot weather

We thank Ms Lee Mei Ling (Use Sports Hub for cool School Games, April 5) and Ms Sonia Nizam Kamarraj (Explore ways to protect our young athletes from extreme heat exposure, April 9) for their suggestions.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has guidelines in place to ensure the safety and well-being of student athletes participating in the National School Games (NSG) amid the hot weather.

Additional measures such as ensuring more water and rest breaks have been implemented. Teachers and coaches have been reminded to remain vigilant to signs of heat illness in student athletes.

We have increased the number of NSG events held at the Singapore Sports Hub in 2024, and will continue to explore the use of sheltered venues where feasible.

MOE and schools will continue to monitor the heat situation, and take appropriate measures, including adjusting match schedules and postponing matches if necessary, to ensure the safety and well-being of our student athletes.

Eugenia Lim

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 2

Ministry of Education