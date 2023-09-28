Forum: Extensive works needed to repair escalator cables at MRT station

We thank Josephine Lim Teo Hwee for her letter “Escalator at MRT station out of service since March” (Sept 22).

In March, four escalators at Lorong Chuan MRT station (Exit B) experienced a power trip due to an electrical fault.

For the safety of commuters, the escalators were put out of service temporarily for thorough investigations to be conducted.

It was determined that ground water had entered the cable access pits and damaged the escalator cables. To rectify the issues, extensive civil and recabling works are required. SMRT has been working closely with the Land Transport Authority and contractors to carry out the repairs properly and safely.

To minimise inconvenience to our commuters, repair works are being done in phases.

Three of the four escalators at Exit B will also continue to be in service at any one time. Commuters may refer to the signage to use alternative escalators located in the station or the lift near Exit B.

We seek commuters’ patience and understanding as we carry out challenging recovery works, which are expected to be completed by December 2023.

We are sorry that the affected escalator at Exit B is currently unavailable and we are working hard to put it back into service.

Ng Chan Cheok

Head, Circle Line

SMRT Trains