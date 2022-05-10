Forum: Extending the wear of expired masks and sanitisers

I am amused by cartoonist Miel's creativity on the use of face masks in a post-pandemic scenario (A Cartoonist's View: Miel, April 21).

Two years ago, when Covid-19 started invading the world and threw our healthcare system into disarray, we were faced with a shortage of disinfectant sprays and wipes, and face masks amid a surge in demand.

Through the concerted efforts of the Government, businesses and individuals, we were able to access these items at an affordable price.

Recently, safe management measures were eased and mask-wearing has become optional in certain situations. However, the public has been reminded to continue observing personal hygiene and be socially responsible.

I believe that mask-wearing is the best way to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

I have noticed that businesses are giving out bottles of hand sanitiser and disposable surgical masks that are near expiration to their customers. I believe that these are items that were stockpiled over the past two years.

My husband, who works in the building and construction industry, received a few boxes of disposable surgical masks that were set to expire the next day.

The donation of these unused items is laudable in support of environmental sustainability, but it would be better if the donors could do so earlier so that the recipients could use them effectively before the end of the items' shelf life.

I checked the website of the mask manufacturer and found that it is still safe to use the expired masks although wearers may not get the best protection.

While I am impressed by the cartoonist's creative suggestions for the alternative use of excess masks, I will instead be wearing the now-expired masks that my husband was given.

As for expired hand sanitiser, I will use it for general household cleaning.

Jiang PeiJu