Forum: Extend special pay package to non-publicly funded nurses too

It is heartening to note that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is taking the lead to improve the recognition, dignity and lot of nurses in their often thankless vocation (Over 25,000 nurses to get special payment package, Aug 1).

We have come to appreciate their quiet toil, especially during these pandemic years.

I appeal to MOH to also accord the same recognition to the group of unsung heroes in non-publicly funded community care organisations such as nursing homes.

Like their colleagues in the public sector, these nurses have been subject to stressors such as implementing the frequently changing safe management measures, pulling extra shifts to care for vulnerable seniors and forgoing home leave due to manpower shortage.

They have often had to improvise and carry out all these duties while receiving less resources from MOH.

Sadly, they missed out on last November's National Medical Excellence Award of $4,000 given to front-line workers, the Community Care Salary Enhancement Package announced in March, and now, the Nurse Special Payment package.

We are grateful that they had been eligible to receive $5,000 from the Courage Fund if they contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty.

Community care organisations, regardless of funding, are all trying to achieve the same aim of providing good care for their clients and seniors.

Without our nurses, who form the backbone of this essential service, many of our service ideals would be impossible to achieve and Singapore's economy would be adversely impacted, as many family members would be forced to leave their jobs and care for their seniors themselves.

It would not be fruitful to create an environment where there are "haves" and "have-nots" among our nurses, and non-publicly funded community care organisations find that their nurses are leaving for greener pastures where their efforts are met with a more tangible remuneration and MOH recognition.

Belinda Wee (Dr)

Director

Good Shepherd Loft