Forum: Explore ways to cool ambient temperature at HDB blocks

Updated
37 sec ago
Published
50 sec ago

The hot, humid weather is a common topic of discussion whenever I meet neighbours during my daily walk in Bishan East.

In 2021, a pilot project in Tampines was launched in which around 130 Housing Board blocks were painted with cool paint to reduce the ambient temperature in the area. A review of the project is expected to be completed by 2024.

In the meantime, perhaps the HDB could consider ways to cool the ambient temperature at other residential blocks.

Besides the application of cool paint, the authorities could plant more shady trees.

Residential blocks like blocks 181 and 197 in Bishan East absorb and retain a lot of heat due to direct sunlight, and could benefit from a cooler living environment.

Gan Kok Tiong

