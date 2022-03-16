Forum: Explore need for a second CBD in the long run

Singapore's current model in land use is having one Central Business District (CBD) in the southern tip of the island and four regional business centres in Tampines, Paya Lebar, Jurong Lake and Punggol (URA studying greater flexibility for land use, March 12). It seems that we do not have any long-term plan for a second CBD.

The City of London is accompanied by a flourishing CBD in the Docklands area.

Would our one CBD model serve us well 20 to 30 years in the future? With the economy continuing to grow, more traffic would be heading to Singapore's CBD year after year.

Ideally, we should have a second CBD that would divert traffic to another part of the island. One of the regional business centres could be developed into our second CBD.

Our new CBD should be an avant-garde, ultra-modern city in its own right.

We could invite the world's best urban planning specialists, architects and engineers as well as international financial consortiums to take part in the project.

As we have very limited land, any delay in planning would result in more physical constraints and higher costs should the need to build a second CBD arise.

A second CBD would greatly enhance our competitiveness as a global city. An avant-garde Singapore City would attract the best talent and more capital from abroad, and further boost our financial and tourism industries.

Albert Ng Ya Ken