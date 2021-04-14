Forum: Explore middle ground between motorists and cyclists

Complaints about big cycling groups hogging the left lane, ostensibly ignoring oncoming traffic and beating traffic lights, to the extent of getting violent with motor vehicle drivers, have grown unabated.

The motorist-cyclist discontent was reignited most recently through actor Tay Ping Hui and Temasek chief executive Ho Ching's comments online.

There are indeed a few black sheep who are perhaps new to cycling on the road, misinformed or just pushing the boundaries of road traffic rules. You can't judge the many by the actions of a few.

Depending on one's point of view, legislation can be defensive, draconian or simply too difficult to administer uniformly.

Though the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) is not a regulatory authority, it has continually advised on cycling rules and safety, albeit to little effect.

As a road user in many forms, I urge some patience and understanding on our roads.

In the spirit of exploring the middle ground, it is worthy for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and insurance companies to review and consider a regulatory sandbox.

Encourage voluntary registration of bicycles with LTA, followed by affixing tamper-proof QR stickers (just like for unmanned aerial vehicles or drones).

Encourage prominent large cycling groups to be officially registered with SCF or LTA.

Explore road cycling insurance (to cover death, total permanent disability, theft, for example).

Additionally, public education can be enhanced. Consider action through driving schools, for example, by offering defensive driving simulations of oncoming cyclists during practical theory.

Taken together with existing road cycling rules, from a road safety as well as a public health standpoint, the above recommendations can go some way in keeping our road users safer.

Left untreated, it is a vicious circle, and nothing gets sorted or changed. It then breeds more hatred, which then spirals into more division.

Wong Sheng Min