Forum: Explicit legal protection for persons with disabilities exists, but law alone cannot ensure inclusion

We thank Ms Jocelyn Tay for sharing her views (Do more to ensure protection in specific areas for people with autism, Jan 9).

We share her vision for an inclusive Singapore where all persons with disabilities can participate as integral and contributing members of society. The rights of persons with disabilities are given legal effect through the Constitution, which enshrines the principle of equality of all persons before the law.

There is already explicit legal protection for persons with disabilities. Our Constitution lays down the fundamental principles for an inclusive Singapore, and is complemented by our laws, some of which provide specific protections for persons with disabilities, including persons with autism, in various domains such as employment and education.

For example, at the workplace, all employers are guided by the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices to practise fair and merit-based employment regardless of characteristics such as disability. Singapore will also be enacting workplace fairness legislation, which will prohibit discrimination on the basis of disability, among other characteristics such as age and race.

Singapore also amended the Compulsory Education Act in 2016 to extend compulsory education to students with moderate to severe special educational needs, with effect from the 2019 Primary 1 cohort.

As part of our successive Enabling Masterplans (EMPs) – our road maps for an inclusive Singapore – we regularly review our laws, policies and measures in consultation with persons with disabilities to ensure that opportunities are accessible to everyone.

The law by itself cannot assure inclusion. Both in the course of our public consultations for the EMP2030 and beyond, many persons with disabilities raised the point that there is generally a lack of understanding and empathy towards them. Ultimately, a whole-of-society mindset shift is needed to break the invisible attitudinal barriers that often limit persons with disabilities.

Everyone has a part to play. We urge corporates to hire more inclusively, tapping the various supports and subsidies available, and to design products, services and workplaces that better include persons with disabilities. We also encourage individuals to exercise greater empathy in their daily interactions with persons with disabilities.

More information on the EMP2030 can be found at https://go.gov.sg/emp2030

We invite all to join us in making an inclusive Singapore a reality.

Loh Chin Hui

Director, Disability Office

Ministry of Social and Family Development