Forum: Experiment with later primary school start time

I am a parent of a seven-year-old who is in Primary 2.

I take great pride in the high standards Singapore sets in its educational curriculum. We are the model for many nations around the world. Our scores on Programme for International Student Assessment tests and the International Baccalaureate exams underline the success of the system.

However, there is always room for improvement.

A recent paper was published on how school start times can affect sleep in children and subsequent academic performance. It showed the benefits of delaying start times of schools by an hour.

I realise there are many considerations when deciding the start times at schools, including traffic patterns and normal start times at workplaces.

However, the Covid-19 crisis has meant many of the past assumptions around such issues have changed as people work from home and change their commuting patterns. So this may be a ripe time for us to investigate whether delaying start times by an hour may indeed improve sleep and academic performance of children.

Rather than adopt such a strategy en masse, we could perhaps start by running a randomised control trial in which some schools adopt a delayed start, and see if it has an impact on academic performance.

Jayanth Narayanan