Forum: Experiences of severe dengue survivors used in campaign

We thank Forum writers Bernard Law and Tan Li Fong for their letters (Highlight how painful dengue can be in anti-mosquito campaign, Dec 30; and Apply lessons learnt from Covid-19 to fight against dengue, Dec 31), and agree that the dangers of dengue cannot be underestimated.

To convey the message that dengue can lead to serious health consequences, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has featured members of the public who had experienced severe dengue in the annual National Dengue Prevention Campaign.

The campaign visuals, highlighting painful dengue symptoms such as bleeding gums, joint pain and rashes, were publicised through multiple platforms, including television advertisements and digital posters at the lift lobbies of housing estates.

They were also released in different languages to reach a wider audience.

NEA further shares the experiences of dengue survivors on social media and the Clean and Green Singapore website, to remind members of the public not to take dengue lightly.

Direct outreach is also important. Many grassroots organisations have stepped forward, with more than 1,100 outreach activities organised in 2022 to encourage residents to perform the Mozzie Wipeout “B-L-O-C-K” steps regularly to prevent mosquito breeding, and to carry out the “S-A-W” steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites in dengue cluster areas.

NEA also works closely with stakeholders such as government agencies, town councils, grassroot organisations, volunteer groups, social service agencies and schools to continually raise awareness on vector control efforts and best practices to prevent dengue.

As we enter the new year, the number of dengue cases remains high. NEA will take strong enforcement actions, such as fines and stop-work orders, against premises found with repeated and profuse mosquito breeding.

While NEA continues with intensive publicity and outreach, and mosquito prevention and control measures, members of the public can do their part, such as by sharing dengue prevention messages with their families and friends.

We strongly encourage people to use the myENV app to be alerted of a dengue cluster or high mosquito population near their homes.

Every individual’s actions matter, and together, we can fight dengue and protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Lim Yuin Chien

Group Director

Public Engagement Group

National Environment Agency