Forum: Experience at cinema shows an inclusive society

At a cinema recently, a woman and her teenage son with special needs were in front of me in the queue to buy snacks.

Perhaps due to the long wait and noise level, the son became agitated, threw his phone and screamed while covering his ears.

He happened to swing his hand and hit the shoulder of a woman in the queue. His mother apologised immediately, and the woman assured her she was all right.

Other than a man who said security should be called, the others in the queue stayed quiet and avoided looking at the son so as not to embarrass the mother further.

A counter employee who saw the commotion approached the mother and invited them to be served first.

I overheard the mother informing the employee that she had bought seats next to the entrance and would leave the theatre early if her son had another meltdown during the show so as not to disturb the other patrons.

Unfortunately, this did happen as I observed the mother and son leaving less than 10 minutes into the movie.

Observing the empathetic and non-judgmental reactions and responses from the cinema staff and most of the patrons, I was heartened to see our society becoming more inclusive and understanding of the challenges of persons with special needs.

Kudos to the cinema employee for his polite and measured approach to engage the mother rather than call security, which might have escalated the situation unnecessarily.

Credit also to the woman in the queue for being understanding and kind to the mother.

Finally, I salute the mother who was very patient and calm when managing her son's meltdown in public, and for attempting to bond with her son over a movie, something that most parents like myself take for granted.

As this is the Year of Celebrating SG Families, let's remember to show our support and understanding to families whose members have special needs.

Just like we have family-friendly cinemas for young children, I hope we can also have inclusive cinemas for persons with special needs and their families so that they can also enjoy the social and family bonding experience of watching a movie.

Ong Lue Ping