Forum: Expand the No One Dies Alone initiative to community

The Noda, or No One Dies Alone, programme is a meaningful initiative at Assisi Hospice (Being with patients in the last hours of their lives, May 16). It lets people know that their death matters. More importantly, it gives them the assurance that they are not alone in their final hours.

Discussions on death remain taboo among Singaporeans. Dying alone can be a frightening notion for some. Thoughts of death may generate intense anxiety and sadness within them. And such fear can complicate their end-of-life experiences.

Thus, having someone keep vigil over them during such a crucial period provides love and support.

Singapore’s demographic shift is accompanied by the rise in singlehood and a bigger ageing population. Hence, it makes dying alone increasingly prevalent in our society. This is especially so for people without a strong social support network. This has implications on our nation’s ability to enable our seniors to age in place.

Perhaps the Noda programme could go beyond the hospice setting and be extended into the community to contribute to the existing care options available to people. It would enhance Singapore’s palliative care capability to meet evolving needs.

Colin Tan Heng Yeow