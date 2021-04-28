Forum: Expand permitted areas for fishing to ease crowds

I applaud national water agency PUB's efforts in recent years to open up more fishing grounds at our public waterways and reservoirs, as well as establishing rules and guidelines such as using only artificial bait at reservoirs, and asking anglers to practise catch and release where possible.

These policies ensure the fish population is maintained and our waters are kept clean, while allowing anglers to enjoy their hobby.

However, the areas where fishing is allowed are still very limited if one considers the size and number of reservoirs and waterways.

The current fishing grounds are now crowded. Some anglers have also resorted to fishing illegally in unauthorised areas.

There have been few or no reports of fishing causing danger to the public or to anglers.

I hope PUB can consider opening up more fishing grounds, so that more Singaporeans can easily access and enjoy fishing.

PUB can also seek input from the angling community to set up new trial areas that are suitable for fishing and minimise risk to the public.

Terence Ong