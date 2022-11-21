Forum: Exercise restraint when celebrating during festive season to reduce carbon footprint

The seven-week-long annual Orchard Road Christmas light-up, ushering in the Christmas and New Year festive season, has begun. Many Christmas trees with traditional baubles and glistening lights, and other ornate purpose-built structures, have already been erected all over Singapore.

In this season-to-be-jolly frenzy, such activities unfortunately lead to carbon emissions and global warming.

Power will be consumed, even if only energy-saving LED bulbs are used. More single-use materials will feature in shopping. Some people might be indulgent, buying too much or buying things they do not need. Others might eat and drink to excess, possibly resulting in food waste.

All these will increase our carbon footprint.

Of course, we should celebrate and be joyful, especially after these years of Covid-19 stress and restrictions. However, I wonder if such unrestrained festivities might send the wrong signal on climate change.

Climate change poses an existential threat to our tiny island, which is vulnerable to rising sea levels that can cause massive floods or even submerge a large part of the land surface.

We could also face extreme and unknown destructive weather patterns, plus potential disruption in the importation of food and other resources needed to survive.

We should all do our part to save the environment and reduce emissions, no matter how small, by exercising restraint where possible while celebrating. Hopefully, this can be realised without diminishing the celebratory joy and spirit.

Ang Ah Lay