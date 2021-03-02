Forum: Exemplary customer service from healthcare staff too

Mr Low Chan Pong's comments on the service delivery of public servants are arbitrary (Public servants should learn from SIA crew when it comes to customer service, Feb 25).

Before the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I travelled periodically on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to Hong Kong and Myanmar. On some of those flights, I encountered unsatisfactory service from ground staff and flight crew.

In contrast, my scheduled visits to polyclinics - I am on lifelong medication due to a physiological ailment - have been wonderful.

I have been treated with the utmost care and concern by everyone, from front desk reception staff to medical practitioners, all of whom have been exemplary in manners, temperament and professional proficiency.

Let's not judge public servants based on one unfortunate encounter.

Joseph Hooi Liang Kee