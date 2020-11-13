Forum: Excerpts: Passport validity, dental bill, gift card deadlines

EXTEND PASSPORT VALIDITY BY SIX MONTHS

With travel heavily curtailed due to stringent Covid-19 travel restrictions here and abroad, could the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority consider a passport validity period of five years and six months instead of the standard five years for a renewed passport? It is not fair that those who have already paid $70 to renew their passport have been unable to travel for more than six months due to the travel restrictions worldwide.

Benny Tan

UNFAIR ROUNDING UP OF PRICES IN CLINIC BILL

I visited a dental clinic in Jurong recently and was surprised when three items on my bill were rounded up to the nearest dollar. For example, the price of $85.50 was rounded up to $86. But items in the same bill that could have been rounded down were not.

The clinic staff told me that was how the system worked. If so, it is unfair and must be discontinued.

Tan Siew Ngoe

APPEAL TO EXTEND DEADLINE FOR GIFT CARD

I was given a cash gift card for Courts. But given the Covid-19 pandemic situation, I was unable to use it during the first half of the year. The card expired in July with a balance of almost $100 in it. When I contacted Courts, the staff and management refused to extend the deadline for using the card, quoting regulations and guidelines. They showed no empathy and did not take the current unprecedented circumstances into consideration.

Shouldn't there be some leeway for consumers in situations like this?

Yeo Chiat Wei