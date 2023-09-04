Forum: Excerpts on Presidential Election

Voting process can be improved

Voting during the presidential election was smooth and efficient, but could be improved.

One option is doing it electronically. Many listed companies already use electronic voting for their annual general meeting resolutions. There are many advantages, including the speed of getting polling results and saving on labour and resources.

Also, as Polling Day is a public holiday, many voters tend to make plans away from their homes, so perhaps it would be more convenient to allow voters to go to a polling centre near where they plan to be that day. After all, voting does not have to be by constituency in a presidential election.

Tan Yong Sang

‘Respect for All’ slogan rings true

My family became advocates for President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam and believe in his campaign slogan “Respect for All” because of the way he touched our lives. He paid his respects to my grandmother, who lived in his former ward Taman Jurong, after she died. Her house was filled with photographs of Mr Tharman with her, taken during his visits over the years.

Many years ago, my brother-in-law, who is not a Taman Jurong resident, asked Mr Tharman, then Education Minister, to write a letter to prevent my nephew’s expulsion from school. He did so, giving my nephew a second shot at life. It is these stories of how he helped ordinary citizens that made him an extraordinary MP, and led to him becoming the next President.

Ng Yan Ling

Disappointed at number of spoilt votes

I wish Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam all the best, and believe he will be a unifying figure for Singaporeans. I also wish to thank the other two candidates for offering themselves as alternatives.

I believe the majority voted in a mature way and not based on political preferences. At the same time, I am also disappointed there were 50,152 rejected votes, or 1.98 per cent of total votes cast. Each vote is precious, and I wish to remind my fellow Singaporeans to exercise their rights and responsibilities by not intentionally spoiling their votes.

Let us put aside all our political differences to take Singapore forward as a successful nation that we can be proud of.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban