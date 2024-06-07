Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Have cricket field in Punggol

There is a lack of proper cricket grounds in several neighbourhoods in Singapore, including Punggol. The area has many parks and grassy plots which are underutilised and could be transformed into cricket grounds.

This would allow cricket fans, especially those with young children, to enjoy the sport without having to travel to other parts of Singapore.

Setting aside grounds in Punggol for cricket would show the Government’s commitment to cater to the diverse interests of residents.

Nilkanth Patil

Make bicycle bells mandatory

I have noticed that on lanes shared by pedestrians and bicycles, some cyclists do not ring a bell to alert pedestrians to move aside and instead, ride past very close to them.

This puts pedestrians, especially the elderly, at risk of being hit.

For everyone’s safety, making it mandatory for bicycles to have bells will cut down the risk of accidents.

Tay Chin Ngan

Cut circulation of 5-cent coin

During my schooldays in the 1950s, I could buy sweets or nuts for only five cents at the canteen and five-cent coins were widely used. We were a poor country then but now, we are one of the richest, and handling five-cent coins is a burden.

I have about a dozen five-cent coins, all of which came as change at supermarkets. I suggest rounding off product prices so the circulation of five-cent coins will dwindle. If The Singapore Mint is still producing them, that should be discontinued.

Neo Poh Goon