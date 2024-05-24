Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Can stall owner reject my container?

I use recyclable glass containers for takeaways to reduce the use of plastics. Recently, at the Compass One foodcourt, a stall owner refused to use my glass container for my takeaway, insisting I pay 40 cents for his plastic container instead.

Can a hawker reject a customer’s takeaway container? I hope this can be clarified to avoid disputes with vendors.

Ng Beng Choo

Tackle rat problem now

I refer to the Forum letter “Control rat population with infertility methods” (May 23) and agree that there seem to be more rats around.

They are rampant at our hawker centres, and getting bolder. I frequently see them on the beams, and even saw one running along the wall close to the display case of a noodle stall in Bedok.

Can we please have a national effort to tackle this rat infestation problem before it leads to serious health issues?

Violet Chua

Eye care for nurses on the move

I often see community care nurses walking in the streets, lugging heavy bags on their way to visit patients’ homes.

I notice that they, while attired smartly in their uniforms, don’t protect their eyes against the sun’s rays, while out in the open in temperatures as high as 36 deg C.

Are they permitted to wear sunglasses as part of their uniform?

I have developed cataracts, and was told that I could have protected my eyes from the sun with sunglasses in my earlier years.

Shirley Wong