Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Build more sheltered playgrounds

With rising temperatures and worsening global warming, we need to consider building playgrounds at HDB void decks or at dedicated shaded spaces such as multi-storey carparks.

It is not feasible or safe for children to play under the scorching sun at midday. Shaded playgrounds will let them enjoy play any time of the day, even when it’s raining.

This will benefit their health as more playtime will likely translate to increased physical activities and distract them from digital devices.

Jason Chua Sheng Da

Expand school commuting scheme

Congratulations to Townsville Primary School and SBS Transit for getting bus ambassadors to help pupils commute to and from school (Townsville Primary pupils get help taking public bus to school, May 10).

Many students go to school on school buses and their parents’ cars. It is good to train them early to use the efficient public transport system.

If we are to move towards a car-lite society, this mindset change has to start with the young.

Gopinath Menon

Impose $10 deposit for trolleys

The issue of supermarket trolleys being left around in housing estates instead of being returned has been a problem for years.

One solution would be to have a manned counter for the trolleys. Customers who need one must place a $10 deposit for its use. It will be refunded when the trolley is returned and the receipt shown.

This way, customers will definitely return the trolleys. It will also prevent theft as the metal trolleys are valuable to scrap metal dealers.

Wee Gim Leong