Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Reduce use of paper at 4-D counters

As we move to become a digital country, we seem to have neglected the amount of paper used at 4-D and Toto counters.

I’m sure a lot of paper is used, especially on days when the prize money is higher.

Can we consider setting up self-service counters, where buyers key in the numbers themselves? This will save a lot of paper.

Ng Cheng Hoon

Use unmarked enforcement cars

If there is one word that perhaps describes why traffic accidents occur, it is “impatience”. I see drivers speeding, tailgating, running red lights and changing lanes without signalling.

While the media often carries messages on road safety, perhaps the use of unmarked enforcement cars and motorcycles could be stepped up to deter bad drivers. We could also use advanced technologies and artificial intelligence-powered surveillance systems in accident-prone areas. But, ultimately, the safety of roads rests on our drivers.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan

Repair works shouldn’t mar HDB estate’s design

Most modern Housing Board estates have premium aesthetic designs at void decks and on facades. But these are sometimes affected by repair and redecoration works.

For example, in my estate, tile repair works on footpaths and at lift lobbies differ from the developer’s design. I have seen footpaths patched randomly or simply overlaid for convenience or cost reasons in other estates.

Can the authorities maintain standards in the upkeep of an estate’s original design?

Lim Boon Wah