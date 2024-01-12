Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Make private-hire COE bidders pay more

High certificate of entitlement (COE) prices have drawn attention to whether private-hire cars are bidding up the prices. It is fair to expect those who want to use a resource for profit to be willing to pay a higher price for it.

Consider this change: a private-hire bidder pays 1.5 times his bid price. For example, a private-hire bidder is willing to pay $150,000. His bid would then be $100,000. If $100,000 were the successful bid price, a private individual will pay $100,000 but the private-hire bidder will pay $150,000.

Lim Chiew Sen

Have water dispensers for customers

I concur with Foo Siang Wah’s letter, “Put a cap on the price of bottled water” (Jan 5).

I propose that government agencies mandate convenience stores, coffee shops and drink stalls at hawker centres selling bottled water to provide customers with an alternative through water dispensers. They can sell paper cups at a price below 50 cents.

This not only addresses profiteering concerns and inflation but also aligns with Singapore’s green movement, aiming to reduce plastic use and waste.

Cheong Wing Kiat

Conduct study on accidents involving senior drivers

I refer to the report “72-year-old driver assisting police after bus hits motorcyclist in Clementi” (Jan 8).

The accident comes amid a spate of recent accidents involving senior drivers.

This raises a pertinent road safety issue involving senior drivers.

Perhaps the Singapore Police Force should conduct a study on accidents involving senior drivers and the causes of these accidents when they occur in the course of work.

Yong Tet Joong