Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Rethink closure of Yishun post office

I received a flier in my letterbox on the closure of Yishun Central Post Office at Northpoint City. The last day of operation is Jan 4, 2024.

The closure will inconvenience many Yishun, Canberra and Sembawang residents who rely on this post office. Residents will have to go to Ang Mo Kio or Woodlands for postal transactions like mailing parcels.

I hope the authorities will reconsider the closure of the post office that will affect many residents.

Shirley Kwok

Elderly penalised for late settlement of medical bills

Every three months, I visit Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic to treat my diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Unless full payment of outstanding medical bills is made at the polyclinic, patients will not get to see the doctor.

There are many seniors struggling to cope with the high cost of living. On previous occasions, I was denied medical care until I paid the outstanding amount in full. It is not right to deny medical care to seniors just because they are late with payments.

Raymond Anthony Fernando

Extend route of bus service 167 to housing estate

I was happy to hear the Land Transport Authority has decided to retain bus service 167 (LTA U-turns on decision to stop bus service 167, Nov 29).

I hope LTA would consider bringing it back to Sembawang Straits Estate, where it used to ply for many years until a few years ago.

The estate’s population has grown due to homes in Wak Hassan estate. It has also become more crowded with Sembawang Park visitors.

Residents now have only feeder bus service 882, which can be infrequent.

Edmund Foo Jong Fong