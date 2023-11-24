Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Urgent clean-up needed at Choa Chu Kang cemetery

I am concerned and disappointed by the state of Choa Chu Kang Muslim cemetery, which is marred by litter.

Over the past year and a half, I have highlighted to the authorities the accumulation of empty water bottles, cans, plastic bags and other rubbish there.

I have also suggested ways to keep it clean, but nothing seems to have been done.

I urge the relevant authorities to clean up the cemetery, which deserves care and respect.

Nazneen Zafar

Rid void decks of abandoned bikes

I refer to the letter “Provide more racks at HDB void decks” (Nov 14).

I disagree that more bicycle racks are needed. There is more than enough space if abandoned bicycles in the bicycle bays now – with flattened tyres, missing parts, rusty frames, and dust-covered – are removed.

The town councils should take strict action against owners of these abandoned bicycles, which take up more than half of the parking bays. The owners should not use the bicycle bays to store their unwanted bicycles.

Eng Boon Ngoh

Misuse of IC means son cannot enrol in ActiveSg

I tried to sign my son up for ActiveSG’s membership online, but the account verification failed. The ActiveSG’s office at Delta Swimming Complex told me another child has been using my son’s NRIC. I e-mailed ActiveSG on Sept 22. Seven days later, I received an e-mail acknowledgement, but after more than seven weeks, there has been no update. On a second visit to the swimming complex, I was directed to e-mail its centre manager. My child’s account remains unusable.

Marie Li