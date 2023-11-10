Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Tiered pricing hurts big families

Tiered pricing and off-peak charges for electricity may sound good, but can have unforeseen implications (Structural changes needed to address cost of living pressures, says WP, Nov 8).

They may discourage multi-generational families from living in the same household, because their usage would put them in a higher tier, and they would have to pay more.

Electricity prices should reflect the cost of production and delivery. Households should be encouraged to use electricity efficiently.

Yong Chee Wei

Subsidise vaccine to prevent suffering

I support having the shingles vaccine in Singapore subsidised (Good reasons for shingles vaccine to be subsidised, Nov 7).

My wife and I have both received the vaccine twice to prevent post-herpetic neuralgia, which can cause stabbing or gnawing pain for a long time.

In Japan, more municipalities are subsidising the shingles vaccine. At least 280 municipalities are supporting it now, despite tight budgets.

Keiichi Hayashi (Dr)

Put prices on economy rice stall dishes

There have been complaints on social media about the prices charged for economy rice, a popular meal for many.

It would be good if economy rice stall owners are made to have price tags clipped onto the individual food trays, along with the prices for rice and porridge, and for takeaway packaging.

Consumers would then be better prepared for the amount they are expected to pay. It would also prevent sellers from charging their consumers arbitrarily.

Patsy Chan Lee Yah